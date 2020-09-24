KEOKEE, VA - Gary Wayne Grimes, 69, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at his home.
He was a lifelong resident of Keokee, Va. Gary was a U. S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked as an electrician with Westmoreland Coal Co., was chief electrician for Harman Coal Co., service maintenance for Jeffrey Mining Equipment and a chief electrician with Fraley’s, Inc. He was a member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Keokee.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Olga (Gilliam) Grimes; and two brothers, Glenn Grimes and John Grimes.
Surviving are his wife of 18 years, Mary Ada Grimes; son, Gary Kevin Grimes (Tera), Dryden, Va.; daughter, Kristi Denise Gentry (Jamie), Powell Valley, Va.; three grandchildren, Coleman Gentry, Ashlyn Grimes and Allyson Grimes; sisters, Mary Smith (Garland), Harrisonburg, Va., Patricia Reed (Kenny), Knoxville, Tn., Martha Cottrell, Lakeland, Fla. And Shirley Bogan, Silver Springs, Fla.; sister-in-law, Ella Grimes, Harlingen, Tx.; step-brothers, Bill Hammonds (Debbie), St. Louis, Mo. and Jimmy Hammonds (Helen), Paducah, Ky.; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Ronald Richardson and Eddie Wilder.
The family will receive friends 5:00pm to 7:00pm Saturday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Dr. Nick Brewer officiating.
Military rites will be conducted at 2:00pm on Sunday at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 1:20pm to go in procession to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Grimes family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.