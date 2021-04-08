Gary Wayne Greear, 77, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday April 7, 2021.
Gary started playing guitar at the age of 14 he played several musical instruments including steel guitar. He loved music. Gary was an avid outdoorsman. He loved nature and loved the Lord.
Gary opened shows for Dr. Ralph Stanley Music Festival & The Trail of the Lonesome Pine.
He was instrumental in getting the 1927 Bristol Sessions Plaque put up in Coeburn, Va. His father was in the 1927 Bristol Sessions.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Edison and Cecile Greear; 1 daughter: Shelly Greear Gross; 3 brothers: Frank Greear Sr., Don Greear and James (Leon) Greear; 2 sisters Ann Dewine, Margaret Powers.
He is survived by 1 son: Rick (Donna) Greear; grandchildren: Seth Greear, Bryce Greear, Audrey Reichert, Sabree Gross & Shaylan Gross; 2 sisters: Sue Pooley & Mary Salyers; 10 great-grandchildren, several nieces & nephews and a host of other family and friends also surviving.
The family will receive friends Saturday April 10, 2021 at Estes Funeral Home from 5:00pm to 7:00pm with a funeral to begin at 7:00pm with Rodney Deel officiating. The Family asks anyone wanting to go in procession to meet at the funeral home Sunday April 11, 2021 at 12:00pm to follow for the graveside service to be conducted at 1:00pm in the Greear Family Cemetery in Flatwoods section of Coeburn, VA.
Pallbearers will be Dwayne Powers, Travis Powers, Frank Greear Jr., Chad Sluss, Seth Greear, Bryce Greear.
Estes Funeral Home will be serving the Greear family.