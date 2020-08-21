KEOKEE, VA - Gary Wayne Estep, 79, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Gary was known for selling life insurance and owning and operating Step-Jo Carpet Cleaning in his later years before retiring.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Estep; his parents, Carlos and Mary Estep; and his brother Jackie Estep.
He is survived by his children, Jamey Estep, Kelvin Estep and Dusty Estep; grandchildren Kayla Bailey and husband Sean Bailey, Alecia Estep and Carissa Estep; great grandchildren, Adalyn Bailey and Bryce Bailey; sister Lynette Daniels; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 pm Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, Virginia officiated by Rev. Sean Bailey. Family and friends are invited to meet at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home in Appalachia by 1:00 pm for the procession leading to the cemetery. In case of rain, services will be moved from the graveside to the cemetery chapel. Online condolences may be made to the Estep family at royagreenfuneralhome.com.