Gary Tankersley, 77, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He was born June 1, 1944 in Kingsport, TN. Gary was a Navy Veteran.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home with Minister Dwight Shaffer officiating.
Gary will be laid to rest following the funeral at East Lawn Memorial Park. Military Honors provided by American Legion Post 3/265.
