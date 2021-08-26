KINGSPORT - Gary T. Grizzle, age 80, of Kingsport, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
Gary was a loving husband and step-father, who loved life and was passionate about The Lord and going to church. He was a member at Way of Life Baptist Church.
Gary is preceded in death by his mother, Maggie Magdalene Grizzle.
He is survived by his loving wife, Norma Hubbard-Grizzle; two step-sons, Bill Hubbard and family of Collins, OH, Michael Hubbard of Clyde, OH; step-daughter, Rita Bailey and spouse Eric Bailey of Kingsport, TN, and also several half brothers and sisters.
He will be interred privately at Oak Hill Cemetery, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.