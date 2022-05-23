NORTON, VA – Gary Ray Robbins, 74, died Saturday, April 21, 2022, at home in Abingdon, Va. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 259 AF&AM in Norton. Gary was a member of the Classic Chevy Club and was owner/operator of Solid Gold Classic Chevy where he restored 1955, ‘56 and ‘57 classic Chevrolets. He retired from Bell Atlantic, now Verizon. He was a member of Wilson Chapel Church and was attending Rosedale Baptist Church in Abingdon. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Vonda Lee Hale Robbins and his parents, Donald Ray Robbins and Verda Ison Robbins.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Thacker Robbins of Abingdon, Va.; his daughter, Melissa “Missy” Robbins Boone and her husband Robert of Surfside Beach, SC; grandchildren, Makenzie Sauthoff and her husband Cory of Surfside Beach, SC, Brandon Turner and his wife Kristina and their children, Kenzie and Keegan of Wise, Va., and Robert “Smokey” Boone of Galax, Va.; stepson, Garrett Thacker and his wife Hope and their children, Jake and Brett “Hollywood” Thacker all of Abingdon, Va.; a sister-in-law, Teresa Morgan of Big Stone Gap, Va.; several nieces and nephews that he truly loved.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Masonic Services will begin at 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Funeral services will follow with Rev. Randy Sturgill officiating. Entombment will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Robbins family.