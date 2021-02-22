CHURCH HILL - Gary Ray “Boxcar” Calhoun, 58, Mt. Zion Rd., Church Hill, went to be with the Lord at 9:51 pm on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at his home. Gary was born in Kingsport where he had lived until moving to Church Hill in 1986. Gary was a graduate of Sullivan North High School, class of 1981 where he played football. He was an employee of Domtar where he was a millwright for 39 years. Gary was a member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church. He was an avid sports fan. Gary loved his grandchildren very much and they meant the world to him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Ann Calhoun; his parents, Velna and George C. Calhoun; and brother, Terry Calhoun.
Gary is survived by his sons, CJ Calhoun and wife, Kim, Daryl Doran and wife, Angel; 7 grandchildren, Lexy Doran, Mallory Doran, Terrilynn Calhoun, Bryce Calhoun, Colin Doran, Vaeda Calhoun and soon to be Oakley Calhoun; sisters, Carlos Gentry and husband, Ken, Freda Castle and husband, Jim, Nora Bowman and husband, David, Rena Tomlinson and husband, Steve, Myrtle Griffin and husband, Jerry and Lisa Whittemore and husband, Phil; brothers, George E. Calhoun and wife, Barbara, Rick Calhoun and wife, Jenny, Mike Calhoun and wife, Michelle, Fred Calhoun and Mark Calhoun and wife, Nikki; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Bloomingdale Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Phil Whittemore officiating.
The graveside service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at Calhoun Family Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.