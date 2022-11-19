GATE CITY, VA - Gary Randall Bowen, 74, Gate City, VA, passed away after a brief illness, Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Scott County, VA on April 14, 1948, to the late James E. and Dora Bowen.
GATE CITY, VA - Gary Randall Bowen, 74, Gate City, VA, passed away after a brief illness, Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Scott County, VA on April 14, 1948, to the late James E. and Dora Bowen.
Gary was a member of Marble Point Baptist Church.
In his early career he roofed, followed by 28 plus years at Brabson Furniture Company, where he worked as a salesman, delivery man , also doing repair work. He retired from the Scott County School System after 10 years of service as a custodian.
In addition to his parents, his sister, Wilma Jean Bowen and brothers, Paul Bowen and Olin “Shorty” Bowen preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Vilas Williams Bowen, Gate City, VA; sister, Dorothy Salyer; brothers, Jay Bowen, Robert Bowen, Richard and wife, Janie Bowen, Johnny and wife, Deborah Bowen, Roger and wife, Violet Bowen; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:30am-1:00pm, Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00pm in the Gene Falin Memorial of the funeral home with the Rev. Danny Sykes and Brother Danny Bostic.
Graveside services will follow the service at the Holston View Cemetery , Weber City, VA. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Bowen family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Gary Randall Bowen.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.