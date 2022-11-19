GATE CITY, VA - Gary Randall Bowen, 74, Gate City, VA, passed away after a brief illness, Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his residence.

He was born in Scott County, VA on April 14, 1948, to the late James E. and Dora Bowen.

