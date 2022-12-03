Gary R. Maness Dec 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL - Gary R. Maness, 72 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Church Hill Healthcare.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Maness family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hill Gary R. Maness Christianity Healthcare Arrangement Lord Funeral Home Recommended for you