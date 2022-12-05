CHURCH HILL - Gary Russell Maness, 72, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 3 at Church Hill Lifecare Center after a period of declining health. Gary was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was proud to have served with the Big Red One where he earned a bronze star for bravery. Gary was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He never met a stranger and always took time to talk to everyone. He loved growing up in Church Hill and enjoyed working on cars and working with his hands.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Bea Maness.
He is survived by his wife, Fonda, and siblings Ken (Judy) Maness, Janet Maness (Larry Bradshaw), Linda (Ken) Luster, Roger (Sue) Maness, Debbie (Maness) Hudson, Bob (Angela) Maness, Jimmy Maness (Laurie Heard); aunt, Estelle Simpson; a nephew and several nieces; sister-in-law, Genell Cradic; brothers-in-law, Gary and Larry (Vicki) Cradic.
A military graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 2:00p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting the rites. Pastor Gorman McMurray will also officiate. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:30p.m.
Special thanks to Michele Johnson, VA Oncology for her loving care to Gary. She was a God send to Gary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in Church Hill.