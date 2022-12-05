CHURCH HILL - Gary Russell Maness, 72, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 3 at Church Hill Lifecare Center after a period of declining health. Gary was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was proud to have served with the Big Red One where he earned a bronze star for bravery. Gary was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He never met a stranger and always took time to talk to everyone. He loved growing up in Church Hill and enjoyed working on cars and working with his hands.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Bea Maness.

