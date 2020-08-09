Gary Richard Price, 63, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Friday, August 7, 2020 at his residence.
Gary was born in Sullivan County, TN on August 2, 1957 and was the son of the late George Bernard and Carrie Lou (Gilmer) Price.
He was a calibration specialist with the Eastman.
In addition to his parents, his sister, Kathy Price preceded him in death.
Gary is survived by his children, Nicole Ketron and husband, Justin, Nickelsville, VA and Adam Price and wife, Lauren, Church Hill, TN; and an expectant grandson, Denver Matthew Ketron.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 10, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Travis Gilmer, Eric Williams, Brian Williams, Johnny Gilmer, Todd Pendleton, and Rusty Smith will serve as pallbearers. Justin Meade, Matthew Taylor, Ken Wampler, Bill Pendleton, and his Eastman work family will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Gate City Funeral Home at 12:15 p.m., Monday to go in procession to the graveside service.
