KINGSPORT - Gary Paul Simmons, age 56, of Kingsport, passed away in the comfort of his home on Saturday, November 20, 2021.
Family will receive friends 2-4pm, Sunday, November 28th, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will follow at 4pm in the chapel.
Complete obituary and service details will follow in Wednesday’s edition of the paper.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is in charge of the arrangements.
