Gary Paul Simmons, born October 12, 1965, in London, England, died on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Gary grew up in Peckham, UK and went to South Bank Polytechnic University where he studied computing and physical sciences.
He began his career at British Aerospace where he worked on the Harrier jet. Gary went on to work for Data Logic. In 1993, he moved to the United States and worked for Raytheon and later for Gibson Consultants. For the last 22 years, he has worked for Eastman Chemical Company as an enterprise architect.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Jean Simmons; a special uncle, Tony Simmons; and his first wife, Nancy Sue Mitchell Simmons.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Tracy Bellamy Simmons; father, Raymond Peter Simmons and wife Muriel of Sidcup, England; loving daughter, Suzannah Gloria Dockery and husband William of Kingsport; step-daughter, Danielle Margarette Brickey of the home; sister, Michelle Yvonne Simmons and husband, Thomas Barlow; nephews and niece, Blue, Jack and Bondi Barlow all of Sydney, Australia; special grandson, Gavin Liam Paul Dockery of Kingsport; cousins in Belgium, Australia and Ireland; special friends of many years, Nicky Owen and Mike Yard; furbabies, Pippa, Porter, Lizza and Marmite.
The family would like to thank SunCrest Hospice for their compassionate care they gave to Gary in his last days and also a special thank you to the Regional Cancer Center and his special nurse, Chelsea Pinson for always making his days at the Center brighter and for all the loving care he received while there.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00pm, Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, and at other hours at the residence. Funeral services will follow at 4:00pm in the funeral home chapel, with a eulogy delivered by his sister, Professor Michelle Yvonne Simmons.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Kingsport Area Meals on Wheels, 301 Louise Street, Suite 201, Kingsport, TN 37660
