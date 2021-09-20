KINGSPORT - Gary Michael "Mike" White, 68, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Friday, September 17th, 2021 after an extended illness.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Dixon and Rosa Adams White; brothers, James "Bo", Oscar "Sonny" Jr, Franklin Delano; sisters, Mary Kathleen Smith, Patty Jo Hammonds Baines;
He is survived by his daughters, Tracy Welch, Nikki, Jessica Summers; sisters, Sherry Thornberry, Mary Linda Frazier, Deborah White; several grandkids, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; special friends, Dickie Newland, Janis Church, Rebecca Ferranti, and Karen O'Brien; and all his family from the Moose Lodge #1831 Johnson City, Tn.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and Lindsay (Veteran's Med Center) for their care during this difficult time.
Memorial service will be held on Thursday 23rd, 11am at Trinity Memorial with military rites provided American Legion Hammonds Post 3 / Gate City 265 with funeral officiated by Chad Roberts of Preaching Christ Church.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.