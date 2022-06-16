JONESBOROUGH - Gary Lynn McDavid, age 68 of Jonesborough, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 17, 2022, from 10 to 11 AM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 11 AM with Evangelist Garry Hood officiating.
Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.
Pallbearers will be Jason McDavid, Kim McDavid, Barry McDavid, Carl Cobb, Tony Tipton, Randy Lester, Mike Robinson and Brian Larkins.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Danny McDavid.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Concerns for Police Survivors, 1897 Fenn Lane, Clarksville, TN 37043
