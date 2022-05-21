Gate City, VA – Gary Lynn McDavid, 58 of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. He was born in Kingsport, TN on September 3, 1963, to Donald Elmer McDavid and Shirley Griffin McDavid. He was a graduate of UVA Charlottesville. Gary was involved in various Financial Institutions in New York City and Madrid, Spain. He attended St. Paul Episcopal Church. He was generous and kind hearted. He is preceded in death by his farther, Donald Elmer McDavid.
Gary is survived by his mother, Shirley Griffin McDavid; brother, Eric McDavid; a host of relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 5 -7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. There will be a memorial service at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ed McLain officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Scott County Life Saving Crew and the staff of HVMC Emergency Department.
Condolences may be made to the family online
