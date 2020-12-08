8/31/49-12/7/20
Went home to be with the Lord on 12/7/20 After 71 years of logging with his brother and friends, farming with his beloved wife, and loving everything outdoors. Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Daugherty Laws, father, David Andrew “Jack” Laws, and his brother, David Wayne Laws. He leaves behind his loving wife and best friend of 38 awesomely blessed years, Cindy Young Laws, two daughters, Meghan Stallard Remiszewski (Dawn Remiszewski), and Jacqui Laws Rasnic (Will Rasnic), four sisters, Betty Jo Sword (Doug Sword), Carolyn Coffman, Glenda Kay Young (Billy Wayne Young), Jan Clark (Mike Clark), and Sister-in-law, Kathy Laws. There are multiple loving nieces and nephews, as well as countless special friends and loved ones who remain to celebrate his reunion with the Lord.
A graveside service will held at 1:00 PM Friday, December 11, 2020 at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA with Garry Hood and Robert Young officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 PM for the service.
Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com We are located at 42098 E. Morgan Ave. Pennington Gap, VA 24277 Phone 276-546-2456 Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Gary Laws.
Due to Covid-19 state regulations, those attending visitations and funerals at Province Funeral Homes are asked to wear masks/facial coverings. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place.