KINGSPORT - Gary Lynn Kilgore, of Kingsport, went to be with His God Monday, November 23, 2020. He attended Dobyns-Bennett where he excelled in basketball, University of Tennessee and ETSU. He loved watching UT sports and listening to Elvis. He prided himself on serving his country. Gary retired from Eastman and owned Primerica Financial Services for 38 years. He was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church. Gary was a devoted husband, dad, brother and grandad. He LOVED life.
He was preceded in death by parents, Henry and Marjorie Wooten Kilgore; and sister, Susan Monroe.
Gary is survived by his wife, Reba; daughter, Sarah; son, Chad; and grandson, Jordan; brothers, Richard (Misti) and Steve (Martha); brother-in-law, John Monroe; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Will Shewey officiating. Masks and social distancing are required.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons, or the organization of your choice.
Special appreciation to Dr. Neglia and all the staff on floor D5ICU at Holston Valley Medical Center for their excellent care.