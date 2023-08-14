CHURCH HILL - Gary Lynn Hunley, 69 of Church Hill, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family after bravely fighting pancreatic cancer. Gary was born in Kingsport on October 10, 1953, and he graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1971. He was a dedicated individual who worked diligently and retired after making significant contributions to three out of four companies he served throughout his career. Gary was a devoted family man who found joy in mowing, craftmanship, and NASCAR. He will be remembered for his unwavering love and care for others, especially his cherished grandchildren.

Gary was preceded in death by grandparents, Judge and Della Hunley; his father, Kenneth “Bear” Hunley (Rhoda); mother, Katherine Burleson; uncles, Richard Oaks, Ronald Jones and Benny Compton; and cousin, Lance Compton.

