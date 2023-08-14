CHURCH HILL - Gary Lynn Hunley, 69 of Church Hill, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family after bravely fighting pancreatic cancer. Gary was born in Kingsport on October 10, 1953, and he graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1971. He was a dedicated individual who worked diligently and retired after making significant contributions to three out of four companies he served throughout his career. Gary was a devoted family man who found joy in mowing, craftmanship, and NASCAR. He will be remembered for his unwavering love and care for others, especially his cherished grandchildren.
Gary was preceded in death by grandparents, Judge and Della Hunley; his father, Kenneth “Bear” Hunley (Rhoda); mother, Katherine Burleson; uncles, Richard Oaks, Ronald Jones and Benny Compton; and cousin, Lance Compton.
Survivors include his daughters, Christian Lindholm (Charles) and Megan Winters (Tyler); grandchildren, Bentley Franklin, Abigail Lindholm, Eliam and Isleigh Winters; a very special brother, David Hunley; special aunts, Nina Oaks, Peggy Grogg (Harold), and Lillian Jones; cousins, Bobby, Cody and Kim Jones, Keith and Todd Oaks, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tennessee Cancer Specialists of Johnson City and Amedysis Hospice for their care and compassion for Gary.
Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park, with Mitch Russell officiating.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport at 1:30 p.m. to go in procession to the East Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 332047, Nashville, TN 37203.