FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Gary Lynn Dockery, 66, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his residence.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00p.m., Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Dockery Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
