FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Gary Lynn Dockery, 66, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his residence.
Gary was born in Sullivan County, TN on June 20, 1955, to the late Claude Swanson and Gertrude Ona Gillenwater Dockery.
In addition to his parents; his sister, Georgia Pierson; brother, Ross Dockery, Ralph Dockery and CS Dockery, Jr. preceded him in death.
Surviving are his daughters, Christy Mullins and husband, Chris Mullins, Haley Dockery, Alley Dockery; sisters, Carol Dockery Brock, Kingsport, TN, Mary Coffey, Gray, TN; brothers, Randy Dockery, Kingsport, TN, Jack Dockery, Fall Branch, TN, Mack Dockery, Harmony, TN; grandchildren, Madison Mullins and Mackenzi Mullins; special friend, Scotty Dockery; along with several, nephews and longtime special dog, Shorty.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00p.m., Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Dockery Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
