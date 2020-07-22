Gary Lee Pinnex, 80, went home to be with our Lord Monday, July 20, 2020. He was a native of Wythe County and lived in Kingsport. Gary was the son of the late Orville and June Pinnex. He was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School Treasurer. Gary worked for Mason Dixon and retired from Holland Trucking. He served our great country as a 101st Airborne. After Gary retired from Holland, he worked for the National Park services out west. He loved the outdoors and loved hiking.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Suzanne Pinnex; sons, Robert Pinnex and wife Kim, Tommy Pinnex and wife Missy, Johnny D. Pinnex and wife Jodi; grandchildren, Randa Pinnex, Samuel Pinnex, Sean Pinnex, Michelle Hoss, Chelsea Alexander, David Trent, Kailey Trent, Alex Trent, and Olivia Trent; sister, Tommy Dale Arnold and her husband Dennis; brother, John Wayne Pinnex; nephews, Greg Arnold and Wayne Pinnex; and niece Rhonda Albertson.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Sunnyside Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m.
Graveside services will be at 10:00a.m Monday, July 27, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by The American Legion, Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265. Those attending committal services are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 9:45 a.m.
