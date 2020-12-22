MOUNT CARMEL – Gary Lee Linginfelter, 71, formerly of Louisville, TN passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 from COVID complications.
A visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Greg Carmony and Pastor James Adams officiating. Music will be provided by Crystal Stewart. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 23 at Zion Chapel Cemetery in Louisville, TN. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 37920 Boone, IA 50037-0920 or online at JDRF.org
