MOUNT CARMEL – Gary Lee Linginfelter, 71, formerly of Louisville, TN passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 from COVID complications.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He loved to camp and watch westerns, the Weather Channel and Fox News and spending time with his family. He was always willing to lend a helping hand when needed. He was of Baptist faith and attended Bethesda Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Linginfelter; mother, Alice Ruth Daniels; brother, Wayne Linginfelter; nephew, Steven Linginfelter.
Survivors include his wife, Kay Linginfelter; daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and Bryan Belvin; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Jeff Graves; stepson, Travis Housewright; loving grandsons, Jordan Belvin, Reagan Belvin, and Connor Graves; brothers, Charles Ray Linginfelter and Carl Linginfelter (Patsy); sister, Kay Arnold; loving sister-in-laws, Debbie Hale, Louise Carmony and Linda Bledsoe; loving brother-in-law, Hershell Sage; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Greg Carmony and Pastor James Adams officiating. Music will be provided by Crystal Stewart. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 23 at Zion Chapel Cemetery in Louisville, TN. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 37920 Boone, IA 50037-0920 or online at JDRF.org
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Linginfelter family.