KINGSPORT - Gary L. Tipton, 68, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born in Kingsport, TN, and has been a resident of Kingsport most of his life. Gary was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law, cousin, and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beulah Tipton; son, Bobby Tipton; first wife and mother of his children, Helen Tipton; parents, Jack and Barbara Tipton; maternal grandparents, W.O. and Lelia Smith; and paternal grandparents, E.I. and Roxie Tipton.
Gary is survived by his daughter, Kimberlie (Jason) Miller; son, Andrew Kilgore; grandchildren, Brittany (Kelsy) Gilbert, Tristen (Kyra) Bennett, Symerel Bennett, and Becky Tipton; eight great-grandchildren; sister, LeeAnn Tipton-Sims; niece, Stephanie (Travis) Miller; nephew, Tim (Samantha) McCraw and Jordan; cousins; and a multitude of friends.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at House of Refuse Baptist Church, 357 Highland St., Gate City, VA, 24251. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Jerry Smith, Johnny Smith, and Rev. Adam Knight officiating. Music will be by the Knight family.
People may also visit anytime at the home of his sister, LeeAnn Tipton-Sims.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at stjude.org/donate