KINGSPORT - Gary L. Tipton, 68, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born in Kingsport, TN, and has been a resident of Kingsport most of his life. Gary was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law, cousin, and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beulah Tipton; son, Bobby Tipton; first wife and mother of his children, Helen Tipton; parents, Jack and Barbara Tipton; maternal grandparents, W.O. and Lelia Smith; and paternal grandparents, E.I. and Roxie Tipton.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video