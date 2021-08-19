NORTON, VA – Gary Blane Jones, 73, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at his home in Norton. A son of the late Holly and Bertha Jones, he was a lifelong resident of Norton. Gary worked for well over twenty-five years for the former C&P Telephone Company and later retired from Verizon. He also served as a dispatcher for the City of Norton Police Department. Gary was a much-loved husband, father, and “father figure” to many, and was known for his love of joking with others. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters: Sharon Absher, Monica Richardson, and Reka Jones; his brothers-in-law: Jess Barnette, Carl Absher, Johnny Meade, and Hugh Meade, and his faithful companion, “Poppy”.
Surviving are his wife, Lisa Meade Jones, his daughters, April Collins, West Columbia, SC and Erin McCracken (Jeremy), Wise, VA, his son, Corey Freeman (Jayme), Irmo, SC, his grandsons: Connor Greear and Blake McCracken (Makayla), a granddaughter, London Freeman, his sisters: Patricia Barnette and Judith Thompson (Phil); his brother, Mike Jones, all of Coos Bay, OR, his constant companion, “Baby”, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends, who loved him dearly.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1 PM Friday August 20, at the Hagy& Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Gary’s funeral service will be at 1 PM in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Walter Taylor officiating. Burial will be in the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton.
The Jones family wish to thank the Norton Police Dept. and the Norton Rescue Squad for there devotion, service and compassion to the family in their time of need.