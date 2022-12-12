KINGSPORT - Gary Hubert Davis, 78, of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Encompass Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy illness.

He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. Gary worked at as a Sales Manager for Krispy Kreme Donuts and continued in sales up until his retirement. He loved fishing and enjoyed the game of baseball. He was a dog lover, with a special attachment to the family dog Charlie. Gary had a deep love for his family and always wanted to be with them.

