KINGSPORT - Gary Hubert Davis, 78, of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Encompass Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy illness.
He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. Gary worked at as a Sales Manager for Krispy Kreme Donuts and continued in sales up until his retirement. He loved fishing and enjoyed the game of baseball. He was a dog lover, with a special attachment to the family dog Charlie. Gary had a deep love for his family and always wanted to be with them.
He was a special husband, father, and papaw. His love and memories will live in those who lives he touched.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Maggie (Pearson) Davis; brother, Ronnie Davis; sisters, Linda Blankenbeckler and Blanche Kitzmiller.
Gary is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Frances Booher Davis; sons, Mark Davis and Brian Davis; granddaughters, Brooke Davis and Alex Stevens.
The Davis family will gather to great friends and share memories on Thursday, December 15, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Johnny Gibson officiating. Committal service and Interment will be on Friday, December 16, 2022 in The Garden of Hope in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 12 noon. Joe Davis and Danny Glover will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and care team at Encompass Rehabilitation Center and Dr. Brandon Jones at Watauga Orthopedics for their care and concern.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
