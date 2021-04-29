JONESVILLE, VA - Gary Harold Graham, age 78, of Jonesville, VA, passed away on April 28, 2021 after a long, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on September 25, 1942 in Lee County, VA. He was a lifelong farmer, dedicated husband, devoted Dad and loving Paw to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Max and Beulah Graham.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (Bobbie) of 59 years; three daughters, Brenda Graham (Mike Lane), Sheila Shuler (Bob Shuler), and Gretta Carroll (Wayne Carroll); six grandchildren, Ashton Clouse, Graham Clouse, Evan Carroll, Nathan Carroll, Gary Shuler and Max Shuler; six great-grandchildren, Preslie and Reed Carroll, Bailey and Stetson Carroll, Luke Shuler and Hadley Clouse, due in September 2021.
He is also survived by his brother, Dennis Graham of Jonesville, VA; numerous cousins and dear friends; honorary grandchildren, Ben and Annabel Hixson, Lincoln, Henry and Grant Munsey, Scott Presley and Linsey Presley-Bull.
Gary’s bigger than life personality and his smile are unforgettable. He never met a stranger and always had a joke to tell. He loved the cowboy life, cowboy church, rodeo and was a member of the Cumberland Horse Association.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 2 at Mount Moriah Methodist Church in Jonesville, VA with Earl Crumley and Jim Myers officiating. Music will be provided by The Clark Family and Rachel Fee. A graveside service will follow in the Mount Moriah Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Evan Carroll, Graham Clouse, Nathan Carroll, Gary Shuler, Max Shuler and Dennis Graham. Honorary Pallbearers will be Chuck Whitt, Dennis Hedrick and Lee Laningham.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Graham family.