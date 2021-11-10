Gary H. Derrick Nov 10, 2021 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Gary H. Derrick, 76, of Kingsport went to his Heavenly home on November 9, 2021.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Cremation Funeral Hill Gary H. Derrick Oak Home Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.