CHURCH HILL - Gary H. Birchfield, 75, husband of the late Phyllis A. Birchfield of Church Hill, passed away at his residence on August 7, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 15 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Mount Carmel. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor James Adams and Pastor David Poore officiating. A graveside service will be held at Church Hill Memory Gardens on August 16 at 2:00 PM. Those wishing to attend the funeral service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 PM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Dykes, Scott Gonce, Daniel Lafollette, Michael Luckett, Brandon Redwine, Shannon Simpson, Andy Watterson, and Donnie Wolfe. Honorary pallbearers will be June Bellamy, Edna Brown, Amilio Carter, Janet Keener, and Rick Kennedy.
To leave an online message for the Birchfield family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
