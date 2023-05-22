KINGSPORT - Gary Franklin Render, 74, of Kingsport passed away at his residence Thursday, May 18, 2023.
Gary was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He grew up in Belleville, IL and attended St. Louis School of Nursing where he met the love of his life, Brenda Osborne. He then attended St. John’s School of Anesthesia in Springfield, Missouri. He worked as a nurse anesthetist for 45 years.
Gary’s favorite hobby was farming. He also enjoyed hunting and spending time with his grandchildren. He also had his pilot’s license. He was of the Catholic faith.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Render and Margaret McGee Render.
Those left to cherish Gary’s memory are his loving wife of 54 years, Brenda Osborne Render; daughters, Kerry Kaylin Render and Mandy Rebecca Render both of Kingsport, TN; son, Kristopher “Kit” O’Brien Render and wife, Amber Hensley of Jonesborough, TN; granddaughter, Isabelle “Izzy” Reese Render; grandson, Bodie Render Bellows; sister, Lynn Touchette and husband, Bob; brothers, Alan Render and wife, Mitzi, and Greg Render and wife, Shelley; several nieces, nephews, friends; and not to be forgotten, J.T. Bellows; and the Render’s faithful companion, Angus.
A Graveside Service will be conducted Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Oak Grove Baptist Cemetery, Fredericktown, Missouri.
Memorial contributions in Gary’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting, www.stjude.org