Gary Franklin Clayton
“Even though I walk through the valley of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me, your rod and your staff comfort me.” Psalm 23:4
JOHNSON CITY - Gary Franklin Clayton, 74, Johnson City, formerly of Colonial Heights, passed away at home after a long, courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
Gary was an only child of the late Wilburn Clayton and Ella Sue Wade Clayton, born in Athens, TN.
Gary was raised in Oak Ridge and Maryville, TN, graduating high school from Maryville High. He received a BS degree from ETSU and a MBA degree from The University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Gary started his work career in California with McDonnell Douglas. It was in California where he met and married Marsha Klocke. Gary and Marsha returned to Knoxville for his MBA after which he went into banking and followed that with working for Powell Companies as a Secretary/Treasurer before his retirement. Gary had volunteered for Second Harvest and Junior Achievement and most recently served on the board of directors of the TN Sports Hall of Fame and Heritage Community Bank in Greeneville, TN. Gary was a charter member of Tri-Cities Baptist Church. Gary’s greatest joy was his grandchildren, and he also enjoyed any UT sport, fishing and traveling.
Left to cherish his memory are: his wife of 52 years, Marsha Clayton; daughter, Jody Winslow and her husband Jeff; son, Randall Clayton and wife Vicki; and his grandchildren who brought him great joy, Anna, Andrew, Thomas, Jonathan, Peter, Mary and Julia Clayton.
A special thank you to Dr. Jamal Maatouk and staff at Indian Path Cancer Center, as well as, the staff at Amedisys Hospice for their excellent care.
The family of Gary Clayton will receive friends from 3 PM until 4 PM Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Morris-Baker. The funeral will follow at 4 PM with Mr. Roger Barker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Clayton family. (423) 282-1521