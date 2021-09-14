KINGSPORT - Gary Fletcher, 73, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021. Born in Lee County, he has lived in this area most of his life. A graduate of Lynn View High School, he proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He retired from Palace Vending after many years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Beatrice Fletcher; brothers, Charlie and Richard Fletcher; and three stepsons, Larry Light, Randall Painter, and Rick Painter.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Edna Mae Fletcher; step-grandson, Jason Light; several nieces and nephews; and two special nieces, Teressa Crawford and April Quillen.
