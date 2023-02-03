Gary Edward McClintock Feb 3, 2023 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MT. CARMEL - Gary Edward McClintock, 68, of Mt Carmel, TN, passed away on Friday, February 3rd, 2023.Gary is survived by his brother, Larry McClintock; sister, Susan Johnson; and friend, Dale Simcox.Graveside service will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Wednesday, February 8th, at 11:00 am. Military honors provided by American Legion Hammonds Post 3 / Gate City 265.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the McClintock family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you