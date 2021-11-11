KINGSPORT - Gary Derrick, 76, of Kingsport went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
Gary was born on November 1, 1945, in Rogersville, TN to the late Garnie and Louise Derrick.
He was a 1963 graduate of Church High School, and he graduated from East Tennessee State University with honors.
Gary was a proud Veteran of the USAF from 1965-1970, where he served as a photographer. Gary retired as an Independent Insurance Agent, and he also worked for ten years at Citi Group. He was an avid Tennessee Vols fan.
Mr. Derrick was a member of the Apostolic Gospel Church.
Those left to cherish Gary’s memory are his loving wife, Marjorie Derrick; daughter, Donna Derrick; grandsons, Dainz Derrick, Nicholas Derrick and Joel Derrick of England; brother, Terry Derrick; step-children, Kenn Thomas (Amy), Kevin Thomas (Jennifer), Alicia Monno (Enzo); step-grandchildren, Justin, David, Isaiah, Zachary, Cara, Tyson, Katelynn, Hannah, Emilia and Anthony; and special military friends, Larry Jackson, Dave Hutnick, Gordon O’Neil; and a special tribute to the Wayne family of England.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Apostolic Gospel Church, Kingsport, TN.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow with Pastor Greg Street officiating.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest memorials be made to the Apostolic Gospel Church, 1780 Granby Rd., Kingsport, TN, 37660.
To share condolences and memories with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
