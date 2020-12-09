KINGSPORT - Gary Dean McMeans, 60, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. He was born on January 20, 1960 in Arlington, Virginia to the late French Neal and Louise Moore McMeans.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Neal McMeans and Wayne McMeans.
Gary loved the Lord, he loved his family, and he loved life. Some of his favorite things were gardening, making burgers on the grill, sitting by the fire, and going on cruises with his wife. His happiest moments were spent with his grandchildren and his daughter when the two of them weren't talking about politics. Gary never met a stranger. He enjoyed being with people and always had a smile on his face.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, Connie, his wife and soulmate of forty years; daughter Jessica Learoyd and husband Edward; grandchildren Charlie, Elliott, and Laela; brother Mike McMeans and wife Jeannie; sister Sharon Tomlinson and husband Richard; as well as his two beloved dogs Forrest and Sophie.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City, TN. A celebration of life service will follow with Pastor Sean Bailey officiating. Friends may view a livestream webcast of the funeral service by visiting the funeral home website. An entombment service will be held at Washington County Memory Gardens on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Pallbearers will be Edward, Charlie and Elliott Learoyd; Mike McMeans; Roger Lane; Gary Hensley; and Anthony McInturff. Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Christian, Jeff Wampler and Mike Vance.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Gary's memory to Pleasant Hill Pet Rescue and Senior Sanctuary, 433 Pleasant Hill Rd, Blountville TN 37617. Phone: 423-967-1262. Online condolences may be made at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Mr. McMeans and his family are in the service of Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN. 37604 423-610-7171. Online condolences may be made at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.