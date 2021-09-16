ROGERSVILLE - Gary D. Jones, age 86 formerly of the Beech Creek community Rogersville, left this earthly world on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 after a period of declining health
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family may visit Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. on Friday, September 17, 2021, to view Mr. Jones and sign the guest register.
Graveside service will be 2:00 P.M., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Ball Cemetery with Dr. Bobby Bernard officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 P.M.
