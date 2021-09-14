ROGERSVILLE - Gary D. Jones, age 86 of the Beech Creek community Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
