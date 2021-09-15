ROGERSVILLE - Gary D. Jones, age 86 formerly of the Beech Creek community Rogersville, left this earthly world on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 after a period of declining health. Living most of his life on Beech Creek he farmed and raised cattle for many years. He found great satisfaction in clearing his land of trees and brush. In his later years, longed to be able to do that, "just one more time." He retired from AFG (glass plant) in January 1997 after 33 years of service. He was a member of Beech Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Gary spent the last 13 months living with his daughter Kim in Surgoinsville. Gary was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years Marie Wilcox Jones, parents Clifford and Clyde Ball Jones, son Kevin Jones.
Those left to cherish his memory are daughters Kim Barton and husband, Tim of Surgoinsville, Beverly Helphrey and husband Jason of Jacksonville, FL, grandsons Justin Jones and wife Amber, Laker Jones and wife Caitlin and Blaze Jones all of whom he was extremely proud, nine great-grandchildren, step-grandsons Adam Barton and wife Tonya, Eric Barton and wife Mindy, several nieces, nephews and one very special cousin Joan King, who he loved as a sister.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family may visit Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. on Friday, September 17, 2021, to view Mr. Jones and sign the guest register.
Graveside service will be 2:00 P.M., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Ball Cemetery with Dr. Bobby Bernard officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 P.M.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Jones family.