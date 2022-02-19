NICKELSVILLE, VA - Gary Dennis Addington, 79, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Thursday, February 17, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Addington Jessee Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA. Garrett Sluss, Tristan Salyer, Malachi Carrico, Sean Epperson, Brian Boggs, Luke Finch, Justin Grizzle, and Logan Corder will serve as pallbearers. Ralph Owens, Tommy Finch, Steve Corder, and Derek Corder will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
