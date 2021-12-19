KINGSPORT - Gary Coley Trent, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Cecil Necessary officiating.
Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Charles Greene, Anthony Greene, Jonathan Morelock, Coley Greene, Cecil Necessary, and Adam Fugate.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you honor Gary by making a donation to your favorite charity.
