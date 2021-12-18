KINGSPORT - Gary Coley Trent, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021. He retired from the Sullivan County School system after several years of service. He loved Tennessee Football and playing golf.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 40 years, Joyce Trent; father, Ransom Ketron; mother, Margie Ruth Ketron; sisters, Mickey Ketron, Patty Hicks, and Patricia Necessary; and brothers, Dwight Fugate and Tony Fugate.
Gary is survived by his sisters, Kathy Crawford and husband Bobby, Linda Prater and husband Matt, and Buffy Rowland and husband Brandon; sons, Charles Greene and wife Brenda, and Anthony Greene; grandchildren, Christopher Evans, Alexandria Sturm, Samantha Brison, Coley Greene, and Casey Greene; great-grandchildren, Otto and Willow; nephews, Jonathan Morelock and wife Whitney, Payton and Kyndall, all of whom were his whole world; and several other nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Cecil Necessary officiating.
Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Charles Greene, Anthony Greene, Jonathan Morelock, Coley Greene, Cecil Necessary, and Adam Fugate.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you honor Gary by making a donation to your favorite charity.
