KINGSPORT - Gary Blevins, 68, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on October 4, 2022.Arrangements will be announced later by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.