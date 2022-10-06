KINGSPORT - Gary Blevins, 68, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on October 4, 2022. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him, and was an extremely devoted man of faith. Gary was a very avid fisherman and loved to take his son with him every chance he could. He enjoyed time spent with his family and his church. Gary was the type of person who was always willing to help people. If you ever needed him, he would come at the drop of a hat. He was a master carpenter of 40+ years. He loved it so much, he continued to do it even after retirement.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lakie Blevins and his brother, Jackie.
Left to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 43 years, Nancy Blevins; children, Danielle and husband Joseph Miller, Steven Blevins and girlfriend, Kelly, Mandy Carrico and boyfriend, Donny; grandchildren, Tyler Miller, Lilly Miller, Lexi Carrico, and Leah and Patton Carmon; siblings, Patsy Kern and husband Don, Judy Roberts and husband Joe, Margaret Rhoton and husband Jackie, Ronnie Blevins and wife Donetta, Terry Blevins and wife Trish; along with several nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Living Praise, 207 New Beason Well Road., Kingsport.