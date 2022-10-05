KINGSPORT - Gary Blevins, 68, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on October 4, 2022. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him, and was an extremely devoted man of faith. Gary was a very avid fisherman and loved to take his son with him every chance he could. He enjoyed time spent with his family and his church. Gary was the type of person who was always willing to help people. If you ever needed him, he would come at the drop of a hat. He was a master carpenter of 40+ years. He loved it so much, he continued to do it even after retirement.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lakie Blevins and his brother, Jackie.

