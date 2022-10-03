JOHNSON CITY - Gary Bleve Elkins, age 73, of Johnson City, passed away on October 1, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Gary was a strong and courageous man, always a gentleman to all he knew. He loved football, Westerns, racing, fishing, and hiking in the mountains in Tucson, AZ. He enjoyed traveling, especially visiting the Grand Canyon, Sedona, AZ, and yearly family trips to the beach.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video