JOHNSON CITY - Gary Bleve Elkins, age 73, of Johnson City, passed away on October 1, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Gary was a strong and courageous man, always a gentleman to all he knew. He loved football, Westerns, racing, fishing, and hiking in the mountains in Tucson, AZ. He enjoyed traveling, especially visiting the Grand Canyon, Sedona, AZ, and yearly family trips to the beach.
Gary was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from a long career of teaching and coaching in Hawkins County Schools. Gary "Coach" was such a role model to so many young men and women who loved him dearly and always will.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bleve and Hester Elkins; brothers, Leon (Rosella) and Arnold "Bud" (Georgia) Elkins; sister, Janice (Lon) Day; mother-in-law, Janis Merryman; brother-in-law, Grant Evans; and nephew, Todd Parker.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Laura Elkins of Johnson City; daughter, Ashley Elkins and wife, Adrienne of Johnson City; sister, Carolyn (Wade) Carroll of Bean Station; sister-in-law, Linda Evans of Morristown, TN; sister-in-law, Leslie (Toby) Newnum of Tucson, AZ; special niece, Lauren (Andrew) Clark; the most precious granddogs, Bradley and Braxton; several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Hawkins County Color Guard and U. S. Air Force will conduct military honors 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 5, 2022 in Mountain Home National Cemetery. Memorials contributions may be given to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, givenow.lls.org or Margaret B. Mitchell Spay/Neuter Clinic, mbmspayneuterclinic.org. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.