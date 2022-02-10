KINGSPORT - Gary Blake Dykes, 82, of Kingsport, Tennessee, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at The Hearth Assisted Living, Franklin, Tennessee. Gary was born in Kingsport on November 24, 1939, to the late Fred and Julia Dykes. He was a 1957 graduate of Sullivan High School. Gary lived most of his life in Kingsport and was employed at Eastman Chemical Company for 36 years. He was a lifelong member of Sullivan Baptist Church where he served as Chairman of Deacons, Sunday School Teacher for 36 years, choir member and chair of various other committees.
Gary was an avid golfer who spent most of his retirement years on the golf course. When his daughters were younger, he was actively involved in Kingsport Youth Soccer Association where he coached and refereed. He was a member of Johnson No. 274 Masonic Lodge, Fall Branch, Tennessee. Gary was a talented artist, enjoyed traveling, photography and many home -improvement projects. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his daughters, grandsons and their children. He deeply loved Brenda, his soulmate and best friend. Gary made a lasting impact on everyone he encountered and never met a stranger. He served and loved the Lord, all his life and is now joyfully abiding with his Savior.
Gary was preceded in death by his father Fred Dykes; his mother Julia Dykes; and sister Sue Frye.
Gary is survived by his wife and best friend of 60 years, Brenda; his daughters Tracy Farmer and husband David, Wendy Ridler and husband Paul, and Jenny Jones; his grandsons Chandler Farmer and wife Meg, Nick Dykes and fiancé Megan Schneir, Blake Farmer and fiancé Marian Wayland, Hogan Jones and wife Taylor, Cooper Jones and wife Kaitlyn, Jack Ridler and Eli Jones; great-grandchildren Hank, Hazel and Hattie Farmer, and Reece Jones; nephews Duane and Brian Frye, Lee and Joel Bishop.
Gary will be laid to rest at a private family graveside service at Holston View Cemetery on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 4 pm - 6 pm on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Sullivan Baptist Church, Kingsport, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 6 pm with Rev. Jeff Strong officiating.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.