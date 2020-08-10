Gary Birchfield Aug 10, 2020 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHURCH HILL - Gary Birchfield, 75, passed away on Friday August 7, 2020 at his residence.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson - Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gary Birchfield Hill Johnson Pass Away Arrangement Residence Funeral Home Recommended for you Trending Now Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.