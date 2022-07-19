Gary Allen Patrick Jul 19, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIG STONE GAP, VA - Gary Allen Patrick, 51, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, passed away on July 12, 2022.Gary was a music lover, an avid guitar player, Star Wars Fan and much more.He believed that Han shot first.He loved Oxford commas.His favorite guitar was any and all.And he sure would like to be reading this right now.Services will be held at the Taylor Lewis Center at 3904 E Stone Gap Road, East Stone Gap Virginia, 24246 on July 22, 2022 from 6-8pm. Gary requested casual attire only and no children under 12.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gary Allen Patrick Virginia Music Guitar Player Taylor Lewis Center Gap Comma Oxford Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video